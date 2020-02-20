Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs O.Kravchenko meets the Ambassador of the Sovereign Order of Malta

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On February 20, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Sovereign Order of Malta to the Republic of Belarus, Ugo Brachetti Peretti, on the occasion of presentation of the copies of his Credentials.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of bilateral dialogue between Belarus and the Order of Malta, as well as the prospects for further cooperation, including opportunities for implementation of economic and humanitarian projects in our country.

The Deputy Minister wished the Ambassador a fruitful activity and many successes in his diplomatic mission.

