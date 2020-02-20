Gazprom looking to maintain and strengthen its leadership position in Europe while expanding into Asia

Source: Gazprom

February 20, 2020, 15:55

The Gazprom Management Committee took note of the information about the Company’s international marketing strategy.

It was highlighted that Gazprom is the largest gas supplier to Europe. In December, the Company started delivering pipeline gas to China. In addition, LNG from the Gazprom Group’s portfolio is being supplied to the Asia-Pacific region and elsewhere.

Gazprom’s marketing strategy is aimed at maintaining and strengthening the Company’s leadership position in the European market, as well as at scaling up its presence in Asia-Pacific and across the globe.

The Company’s competitive advantages include a vast resource base sufficient for providing reliable gas supplies to the domestic and foreign markets for many decades to come; a well-developed gas transmission system in Russia and a robust network of export routes; its own Electronic Trading Platform and e-trading capabilities; and a track record of strong partnerships with international energy companies.

Gazprom is keeping track of new trends and developments in international energy markets and taking them into account in its activities. Moreover, it is looking into the possibility of implementing hydrogen energy projects, including technologies related to the production of hydrogen from natural gas without CO2 emissions.

The meeting participants reviewed key events associated with the marketing strategy.

The issue of the marketing strategy will be submitted for consideration by the Gazprom Board of Directors.

