Greetings to personnel of Grodno State University

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

20 February 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent greetings to the staff of the Yanka Kupala State University of Grodno as it marks its 80th anniversary.

The success of the university is attributed to the team’s efforts to preserve the best traditions of Belarusian education, constant improvement and novel approaches, the head of state noted.

“Today the university is by right called one of the country’s best higher learning institutions. It is a regional hub for research, innovations and creativity. Its high status and good international standing are due to professional achievements of many generations of graduates,” the message reads.

The president expressed confidence that professional excellence and dedication of the staff, talent and thirst for knowledge of students will always serve the strategic goals of the country, namely the intellectual growth of the nation, training of specialists with a strategic mindset and determination to work for the benefit of Belarus.

MIL OSI