Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

20-02-2020

On February 18-19, 2020 Geneva hosted a round of negotiations on Belarus’ WTO accession.

The Belarusian delegation was led by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrei Yeudachenka. The delegation included the Deputy Minister of Justice, Mikalai Staravoitau, the Deputy Minister of Forestry, Uladzimir Krech, the Deputy Chair of the National Bank, Sergei Kalechits, as well as the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Justice.

The Belarusian delegation held a number of bilateral negotiations with a the WTO members, including the EU, Canada and Brazil which allowed to reduce the list of outstanding issues on market access for goods and services.

During the visit to Geneva, A.Yeudachenka met with the WTO Deputy Director General, Alan Wolff, and the Chair of the Working Party on Belarus’ WTO Accession – Permanent Representative of Turkey to the WTO, Kemal Madenoğlu.

The Head of the Belarusian delegation informed the interlocutors about the measures taken by the Government of Belarus in order to advance the negotiations on the multilateral track of the WTO accession and confirmed the interest of our country in the early completion of these negotiations. The sides agreed to hold the 13th official Working Party meeting on Belarus’ WTO accession on 24 March 2020 in Geneva.

