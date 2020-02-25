Ambassador of Belarus N.Ovsyanko presents Credentials to the President of Ecuador

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

21-02-2020

On February 20, 2020 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Ecuador, Nikolai Ovsyanko, presented Credentials to the President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno Garces.

During the conversation, the parties discussed ways to strengthen contacts between the two countries, development of intergovernmental dialogue and expansion of trade and economic cooperation.

The President of Ecuador highly praised the Belarusian agricultural machinery, including the tractors “Belarus”. The head of the state also emphasized interest in developing cooperation in the field of information technology, industry and services.

