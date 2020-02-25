Bank of Russia Bulletin released (20.02.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin released

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 18 (2154) of 20 February 2020 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section presents a review of key indicators of the domestic foreign cash market in December 2019.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-252, dated 14.02.2020, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2849, dated 13 December 2019;

No. OD-271, dated 18.02.2020, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2566, dated 7 November 2019.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section publishes Bank of Russia Order No. OD-270, dated 18.02.2020, on the revocation of the insurance licences of the joint-stock company VTB Life Insurance.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5323-U, dated 21 November 2019, ‘On the Form of Notifying the Bank of Russia by Funds Transfer Operators about their Participation (Termination of Participation) in a Foreign Payment System and on the Procedure for Compiling and Submitting Such Notification’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 17.02.2020);

Methodological Recommendations of the Bank of Russia No. 2-МR, dated 12 February 2020, on the application of an elevated fee by credit institutions;

Methodological Recommendations of the Bank of Russia No. 3-МR, dated 14 February 2020, on the preparation by credit institutions of the methodology for calculating the debt-to-income ratio of a borrower.

20 February 2020

