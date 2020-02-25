Commentary to Decree No. 70 of 25 February 2020

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 70 “On the development of the agricultural industry in Vitebsk Oblast” on 25 February.

In order to increase agricultural output and ensure full-capacity operation of production facilities, the Vitebsk Oblast Executive Committee in consultation with the Council of Ministers has been authorized to form zones of raw materials and agribusiness associations with the participation of agricultural and processing organizations. Organizations included in a zone of raw materials will pursue the same production, financial and accounting policy.

The decree envisages mechanisms for the regulation of financial relations between economic operators of Vitebsk Oblast (restructuring of obligations between enterprises and their creditors).

Besides, the document provides for measures aimed at encouraging specialists to stay in rural areas, including the support of young specialists.

