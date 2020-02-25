Condolences to family and friends of Dmitry Yazov

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Soviet Marshal Dmitry Yazov was an outstanding commander and a remarkable representative of the iconic generation of victors, a volunteer and a battle-front veteran. He was a man of exceptional courage and determination. He went through the ordeals of the Great Patriotic War with dignity, and after the Victory, he devoted his life to developing the Armed Forces and strengthening Russia’s defence and national security. His loyalty to the Oath and duty as well as his high professionalism and personal qualities earned him undeniable authority and respect.”

Soviet Marshall Dmitry Yazov passed away in Moscow on February 25, 2020, at the age of 95, after a long and grave illness.

MIL OSI