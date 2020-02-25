Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas participates in the event dedicated to the International Mother Language Day

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

21-02-2020

On February 21, 2020 the National Library of Belarus hosted a solemn event dedicated to the International Mother Language Day.

The event was organized by the Foreign Ministry together with the National Commission of the Republic of Belarus for UNESCO, the National Library of Belarus, A1 Company. It was dedicated to the topic of the native land.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, in his welcoming speech noted that the International Mother Language Day reminds us about the exceptional significance of the preservation and development of mother language.

A.Dapkiunas stressed that love towards your own native word, people and land, as well as respectful attitude to your cultural and historical roots is a necessary prerequisite for the successful promotion of the relations of trust and mutual understanding between nations. According to the Deputy Minister, a good diplomat is not only a person, who adheres to globalist ideas, but also a person of his homeland, who can unite the world in friendship and harmony due to his feelings, love and compassion.

The Director General of the National Library of Belarus, Roman Motulsky, also addressed to the participants with welcoming speech.

Among the participants of the event were heads and representatives of foreign Embassies, international organizations, members of the National Commission of the Republic of Belarus for UNESCO, as well as the representatives of cultural, scientific and educational institutions.

More than 30 Ambassadors and diplomats read the extracts about homeland from the works written by foreign authors.

During the event, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs represented the collection of stickers in the Belarusian language, which was launched on the International Mother Language Day in collaboration with Viber.

A1 Company informed about the sociocultural project MOVA aimed at the promotion of the Belarusian language in everyday life. In spring 2020, in Brest, Vitebsk, Grodno, Gomel, Minsk and Mogilev a series of interactive sculptures made of wood and metal in the form of the word “мова” (language) will be installed. Each letter has its’ own color in accordance with cultural and natural peculiarities of a particular region.

The guests got acquainted with photo exhibition “Belarus: Beautiful Moments”, which reflects the variety of culture and nature of Belarus.

As a gift for the guests, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs prepared the collection of poetry by prominent Belarusian poets, which was published in its’ Belarusian-English version for the first time.

Background Information: The poetry by Belarusian classical authors Yanka Kupala, Yakub Kolas and Maksim Bahdanovich, translated by the English native Vera Rich, were kindly provided by the Library of Belarus and the Museum of Francisk Skorina in London. The book was published by Hertfordshire press on the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus in Great Britain by financial support from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development.

A1 Company arranged a workshop for the guests which gave the opportunity to create string art souvenirs with the Belarusian symbols in memory of the event.

