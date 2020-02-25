Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko meets the Head of the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Belarus

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

25-02-2020

On February 25, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the Head of the Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Republic of Belarus, Djordje Drndarski.

The sides summed up the results of cooperation between Belarus and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in 2019 and exchanged views on promising areas of development of cooperation between Belarus and the ICRC.

The sides signed annual Plan of joint events of state and other organizations of the Republic of Belarus and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI