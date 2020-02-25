Formation of new Civic Chamber began

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

At least half of the candidates represent professional and creative unions, employers’ unions and associations, as well as other non-profit organisations established to represent and protect the interests of professional and social groups.

Under the law on the Civic Chamber, the publication of information on issuing these invitations on the President’s official website is considered as the start of the procedure for forming a new Civic Chamber.

The civic chambers of the Russian regions are to elect their representatives, one from each chamber, to the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation within 30 days of the start of the procedure.

The Civic Chamber is by law vested with responsibility for ensuring consideration for the needs and interests and protection of the rights and freedoms of Russian citizens, as well as the rights of public associations and other non-profit organisations in drafting and implementing government policy.

The Civic Chamber is also responsible for public oversight over the activities of federal and regional executive authorities and local governments, and helps implement government policy in the protection of human rights at detention facilities.

MIL OSI