On February 26, Vladimir Putin will take part in Interior Ministry expanded Board meeting and meet with working group on drafting proposals for amendments to Constitution

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On February 26, Vladimir Putin will take part in the annual expanded meeting of the Interior Ministry Board. As per tradition, the meeting will focus on the performance of the Interior Ministry bodies in 2019 and outline key priorities for 2020.

On the same day, the President will also hold a meeting with the working group on drafting proposals for amendments to the Constitution. The meeting will be attended by representatives of legislative and executive bodies, of the academic and artistic communities, as well as prominent public figures.

MIL OSI