Permanent Representative of Belarus to UN V.Rybakov takes part in the UN General Assembly Meeting on the topic of Ukraine

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

21-02-2020

On February 20, 2020 the Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations, Valentin Rybakov, participated in the UN General Assembly Meeting on the situation in and around Ukraine.

In his statement, V.Rybakov reaffirmed the unwavering position of the Republic of Belarus on the need for a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the South-East of Ukraine. The cessation of violence, the prevention of armed clashes and the parties’ observance, without any preconditions, of the Minsk Agreements were cited as integral factors in achieving peace and reconciliation.

The Permanent Representative paid attention to the relevance of the initiative of the Republic of Belarus to discuss ways to re-create a new comprehensive international dialogue aimed at overcoming the existing controversies between states.

русская версия беларуская версія

MIL OSI