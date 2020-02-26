Bank of Russia Bulletin released (26.02.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 19 (2155) of 26 February 2020 has been released.

The issue publishes information about the fees for services provided in the faster payments service of the Bank of Russia payment system (FPS) effective from 1 April 2020.

The Cash Circulation section publishes information on counterfeit money detected in the Russian banking system in 2019 Q4 and in 2019.

The Credit Institutions section lists credit institutions complying with the requirements of federal laws and resolutions of the Russian Federation Government as of 1 February 2020.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-304, dated 21.02.2020, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration to manage the Moscow-based credit institution SNCI WEST LLC;

No. OD‑305, dated 21.02.2020, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2851, dated 13 December 2019.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section informs about the termination of forced liquidation of 1st NPF JSC.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5325-U, dated 21 November 2019, ‘On the Form, Procedure and Terms for a Funds Transfer Operator to Notify the Bank of Russia of a Unilateral Suspension (Termination) of Information Exchange Services to the Funds Transfer Operator and its Customers by an Information Exchange Operator’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publications; posted on the Bank of Russia website on 19.02.2020);

Bank of Russia Order No. OD-310, dated 25 February 2020, ‘On Striking Information on the Moscow-based Commercial Bank Geobank (Limited Liability Company) off the Register of Payment System Operators’;

Bank of Russia Information Letter No. IN-06-14/8, dated 21 February 2020, ‘On Cancelling Bank of Russia Letter No. 8-T, Dated 22 January 2004’.

26 February 2020

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

