Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko meets the delegation of the European Parliament

26-02-2020

On February 26, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the delegation of the European Parliament led by the First Vice-Chair of the Delegation of the European Parliament for relations with Belarus, Valdemar Tomaševski. The European Parliament delegation is currently in Belarus on a working visit.

During the meeting, a wide range of topics of Belarus – EU cooperation were discussed, including participation of Belarus in the Eastern Partnership and the future of this initiative. The sides shared views on key elements of cooperation between Belarus and various global players, as well as addressed regional security issues.

русская версия беларуская версія

