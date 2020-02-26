Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus O.Kravchenko meets the Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On February 26, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR), Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir, who is paying a working visit to Belarus.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on Belarus-ODIHR cooperation. The Belarusian side highlighted the successful implementation of a number of joint projects with the OSCE/ODIHR, including on the rule of law, human rights education and women empowerment. The need to continue a constructive trust-based cooperation in the areas of mutual interest was underlined.

