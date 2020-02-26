The 17th meeting of the Belarus-Germany Working Group on Trade and Investment Cooperation

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

26-02-2020

On February 26, 2020 Leipzig, Federal State Saxony, hosted the 17th Meeting of the Belarusian-German Working Group on Trade and Investment Cooperation.

The Belarusian delegation was headed by the Deputy Foreign Minister, Yevgeny Shestakov. It included the Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Federal Republic of Germany, Denis Sidorenko, representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the National Agency for Investment and Privatization, the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Belarus’ Hi-Tech Park, the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange, “Brest” Free Economic Zone, “Belarusbank” OJSC, “Industrial Park Development Company” CJSC.

The German delegation, led by the Director of the Foreign Economic Policy Department of the Federal Ministry of Economics and Energy, Eckhard Franz, included the Ambassador of Federal Republic of Germany to the Republic of Belarus, Manfred Huterer, representatives of the Eastern Committee — Association of German Economy for Cooperation with Eastern Europe, German Energy Agency (DENA), German Economic Team Belarus, Representative Office of the German Economy in the Republic of Belarus.

The agenda embraced a wide range of issues of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, interaction in the sphere of logistics, banking and credit sectors, as well as the organization of business administration training programs for Belarusian specialists in Germany.

During the meeting, the prospects for increasing Belarusian-German trade, extension of the presence of German business in Belarus, including in areas with preferential investment regime, were discussed.

Special attention was paid to the possibilities of enhancing the cooperation between Belarusian and German companies in IT-sector, with an emphasis on using the capabilities of the High-Tech Park.

The cooperation in the energy sector, in particular experience exchange on energy efficiency, was positively evaluated.

The members of the Belarusian delegation informed the German colleagues in detail on the systemic steps, taken by the Government of the Republic of Belarus to improve the country’s investment climate.

The parties agreed on considerable potential for further expansion of bilateral trade, including through the implementation of new investment projects with the participation of German business in Belarus.

The Belarusian delegation presented also the priorities of our country during its EAEU Presidency in 2020.

On the same day, next meeting of the Belarus-Saxony Business Council was held, which the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Leipzig created jointly in 2009.

At the suggestion of the German side, the Belarusian delegation also visited located in Saxony plant of one of the leading German automobile concerns BMW to get acquainted with modern technologies of hybrid and electric vehicles production.

