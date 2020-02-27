Greetings on the opening of the 4th St Petersburg International Labour Forum

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Your regular meetings attended by parliamentarians, federal and local officials, academics, experts, company CEOs and businesspeople offer a good opportunity to exchange experience in the field of labour relations.

This year the forum is dedicated to important issues related to the development of human resources. In this context, improving the education systems, regulating labour migration and introducing innovative management technologies, and employment, especially among young people, deserve special focus. It is especially important to create such conditions for every person to have an opportunity to fully implement their professional and creative potential and acquire new skills and knowledge effectively and quickly.

I am confident that the forum will see constructive discussions on the forms of further cooperation as well as projects and initiatives that will promote our countries’ socioeconomic development.”

