Meeting with Chairman of Board of Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

27 February 2020

Belarus is ready for real integration, but without coercion, Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko said as he met with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich on 27 February.

“We are, as always, committed to real integration, not coercion to integration (a new term has emerged in the union – “coercion to integration”). Weirdly, it began with coercion of Belarus to integration. You understand what I mean,” the Belarusian leader said.

He recalled that together with Russia’s first President Boris Yeltsin the Belarusian side had always initiated real integration: “of our states, Russia and Belarus, our economies, people’s lives and so on. Preserving sovereignty and independence”.

“Back then we did not even talk about the possibility that any country could lose sovereignty and independence. In spite of any complications, back then we managed to find solutions for difficult issues. When we became richer, especially Russia, an inexplicable hustle and bustle emerged. And, as I’ve already said, coercion to integration,” Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

The President emphasized that Belarus is unequivocally in favor of real integration relying on classical principles, which are well known to the whole world.

Aleksandr Lukashenko also commented on recent events in Belarus-Russia relations. The head of state believes that as a leading country Russia should generate ideas and bring them to life, should be in the vanguard of efforts. “This is not only with us. What’s happening with Belarus is more obvious, it is in mass media, it is very painful, perhaps, for some people in Russia. However, I doubt that it is painful there. There is gossip, different speculations and propaganda. Probably, you read about all this in mass media. As I’ve already said, we looked through all publications for two weeks and told the President of Russia about everything what it written about Belarus, the Belarusian President and so on. But well, it’s up to them,” the Belarusian leader remarked.

