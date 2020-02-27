Moscow Exchange to begin testing of after-hours trading in equities

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 2 March 2020, Moscow Exchange will begin testing of an Equity Market after-hours trading facility that will be launched in late May 2020.

After-hours trading will expand access to the Russian financial market for all groups of investors and open up new trading strategy opportunities including hedging and arbitrage between the Derivatives and FX Markets and hedging and arbitrage with international platforms.

After-hours trading in shares will be held from 19:00-23:50 MSK. Initially, the 25 most liquid shares included in the MOEX Russia Index will be traded. All index constituents (39 stocks) will be made available for trading by the end of 2020.

The evening boards will include T+2 central order book, negotiated trades with the CCP and odd lots. Repo trading will not be available.

All market participants are welcome to participate in the testing.

MIL OSI