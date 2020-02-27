Order of Mother conferred on 57 Belarusian women with many children

Source: President of the Republic of Belarus

27 February 2020

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko signed Decree No. 79 on the conferment of the Order of Mother.

For giving birth to and bringing up five and more children the award was bestowed upon women from all walks of life, including women working at manufacturing enterprises, in the agricultural sector, trade, education, culture, social security, and housekeepers.

Among the awardees are director of the Mochul basic school, Stolin District, Yekaterina Andreikovets, cashier of the diagnostics station of Brestoblavtotrans’ car park No. 16 in Kobrin Tatyana Zayats, senior specialist of transaction processing center No. 113 of Belarusbank Diana Lutsyk, specialist of the Gomel Agency of State Registration and Land Cadaster Tatyana Demchenko, art director of the Pukhovichi cultural center, Zhitkovichi District, Larisa Makarevich, worker of the Rechitsa zonal telecom center Yelena Samanchuk, worker of the Mogilev-based enterprise Olsa Olga Stepochkina.

The Order of Mother has been conferred on 57 women from Brest Oblast, Gomel Oblast, Grodno Oblast, and Mogilev Oblast.

