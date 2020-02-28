Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in March 2020: publication schedule (28.02.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in March 2020: publication schedule

The Bank of Russia intends to publish the following regular materials on its website in March 2020:

No.

Publication

Publication date

1

Review of Key Indicators of Insurers

06.03.2020

2

Review of Key Indicators of Professional Securities Market Participants

10.03.2020

3

Financial Market Risks Review, information and analytical commentary

11.03.2020

4

Consumer Price Indices, information bulletin

11.03.2020

5

Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets, information and analytical commentary

12.03.2020

6

Assessment of Underlying Inflation

12.03.2020

7

Consumer Price Dynamics, informational and analytical commentary

13.03.2020

8

News Index of Business Activity

23.03.2020

9

Russian Banking Sector Developments, information and analytical commentary

23.03.2020

10

Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment, information and analytical commentary

25.03.2020

11

Review of Key Indicators of Microfinance Organisations

26.03.2020

12

Economy, information and analytical commentary

30.03.2020

13

Financial Sector Development Trends

31.03.2020

14

Structure of Dubious Transactions in the Banking Sector

31.03.2020

28 February 2020

The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.

MIL OSI