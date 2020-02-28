Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in March 2020: publication schedule (28.02.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
Bank of Russia analytical commentaries in March 2020: publication schedule
The Bank of Russia intends to publish the following regular materials on its website in March 2020:
No.
Publication
Publication date
1
Review of Key Indicators of Insurers
06.03.2020
2
Review of Key Indicators of Professional Securities Market Participants
10.03.2020
3
Financial Market Risks Review, information and analytical commentary
11.03.2020
4
Consumer Price Indices, information bulletin
11.03.2020
5
Banking Sector Liquidity and Financial Markets, information and analytical commentary
12.03.2020
6
Assessment of Underlying Inflation
12.03.2020
7
Consumer Price Dynamics, informational and analytical commentary
13.03.2020
8
News Index of Business Activity
23.03.2020
9
Russian Banking Sector Developments, information and analytical commentary
23.03.2020
10
Inflation Expectations and Consumer Sentiment, information and analytical commentary
25.03.2020
11
Review of Key Indicators of Microfinance Organisations
26.03.2020
12
Economy, information and analytical commentary
30.03.2020
13
Financial Sector Development Trends
31.03.2020
14
Structure of Dubious Transactions in the Banking Sector
31.03.2020
28 February 2020
The reference to the Press Service is mandatory if you intend to use this material.