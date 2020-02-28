Launch of Russia-Kyrgyzstan cross years

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President, friends, ladies and gentlemen,

Congratulations on the opening of the Year of Russia in Kyrgyzstan and the Year of Kyrgyzstan in Russia. This is a great occasion and a landmark event for our countries and peoples.

The Russian Federation and the Kyrgyz Republic are strategic partners and allies, and are committed to consistently developing these relations in all spheres.

Our two countries maintain intensive political ties, and are proactive in their political dialogue. President Jeenbekov and I have regular meetings, and our talks today were held in a traditionally business-like and constructive atmosphere.

Let me note that Russia and Kyrgyzstan are working together to ensure regional stability, engage in military cooperation in a bilateral setting as well as within the Collective Security Treaty Organisation Background information Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) , and coordinate their positions in international organisations. We have established close cooperation on integration-related matters within the Eurasian Economic Union Background information Eurasian Economic Community (EurAsEC) .

Major joint projects are underway in the mining sector, transport and high technology. Russia is Kyrgyzstan’s main energy supplier.

Russian education institutions continue to train qualified professionals for the Kyrgyz economy.

Let me emphasise Russia’s commitment to make every possible effort for further strengthening its diversified ties with Kyrgyzstan. We hope that holding the cross years of Russia and Kyrgyzstan contributes to these efforts.

This is the first time our two countries undertake a project of this scale. Let me remind you that Mr Jeenbekov and I decided to hold the Year of Russia in Kyrgyzstan and the Year of Kyrgyzstan in Russia during the state visit to the Kyrgyz Republic in March 2019.

In keeping with the instructions of the heads of state, ministries and agencies of the two countries, together with the business community, civil society and youth associations, have done a great deal to prepare these events.

The programme of the cross years includes more than 200 events, to be held in Russia and Kyrgyzstan with a view to stepping up bilateral relations and promoting direct people-to-people ties between our two countries.

In particular, the programme includes business conferences and missions to discuss ways of expanding mutual trade and investment, exploring new avenues for cooperation in manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare and other areas.

There will be a forum of university rectors from Russia and Kyrgyzstan, a young leaders’ forum, and various research, academic and student workshops.

Promoting cultural and humanitarian cooperation is another priority. The programme provides for tours by theatres and musical ensembles, fine art and photo exhibitions and film screenings. All this will undoubtedly help our people learn more about each other’s culture, history and traditions.

The programme for the cross years includes a series of meetings between representatives of Russia’s and Kyrgyzstan’s regions. In September, Yekaterinburg will host the 9th Russia-Kyrgyzstan Inter-Regional Conference.

Of course, historical commemorations and patriotic events devoted to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War will be high on the agenda. It is extremely important that Russia and Kyrgyzstan are doing a great deal to preserve and honour the memory of the heroic past that we share, of the courage and military feats of our fathers and grandfathers, who won us peace.

We are looking forward to seeing Mr Jeenbekov and the Kyrgyz delegation at the May 9 anniversary celebrations in Moscow, and we hope that the Kyrgyz military will take part in the Parade on Red Square alongside representatives from a number of other countries.

To conclude, I would like to wish every success to the organisers and participants in the Russia-Kyrgyzstan cross years. I strongly believe that the events to be held as part of this initiative will contribute to strengthening our friendly ties in all areas.

Thank you for your attention.

President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov Jeenbekov SooronbayPresident of Kyrgyzstan : Mr President, people of Russia, people of Kyrgyzstan, ladies and gentlemen,

Congratulations on the launch of the cross years of Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

Today’s event can be regarded as an expression by our peoples of the shared commitment to forge even closer ties. Kyrgyzstan cherishes the history it shares with Russia.

As far back as a century and a half ago, of all the possible options the Kyrgyz people chose the development path that was associated with the people of Russia. If history is any guide, this was the right step to make. Today, we pay tribute to the wisdom and vision of our ancestors who took this decision.

There is no denying that much progress was achieved in education, science, culture and industry over the seven decades that Kyrgyzstan was part of the Soviet state.

Almost 30 years have passed since the Kyrgyz Republic became an independent state, which did nothing to affect the unbreakable cultural, spiritual and brotherly ties between our peoples. Despite all the upheavals of the post-Soviet period, we have remained a close, brotherly and friendly nation for Russia.

I am delighted by the fact that apart from intergovernmental relations, the people of our two countries share close friendly and brotherly ties. Together, we have succeeded in preserving centuries-old shared cultural and spiritual values. In Kyrgyzstan, the Russian language not only enjoys an official status, but is also used in inter-ethnic communication, bringing our peoples even closer together.

Friends,

This year we are marking a glorious page in our shared history, the 75th anniversary of Victory over Nazism in the Great Patriotic War. Preserving the truth about the most terrible war in the history of humankind and passing it on to future generations is our sacred duty. We will never forget the courage and fortitude of our fathers and grandfathers and the great feat of the Soviet soldier.

Russia plays a great role in asserting the truth about the war. We fully support President Putin’s efforts to prevent any attempts to distort the history of the Second World War.

Friends,

Today the Kyrgyz Republic is a sovereign state and an independent international actor. The Russian Federation today is a world power with considerable influence on the international arena. Russia is our close and reliable ally and long-term strategic partner.

In expressing the will of our people, we speak in a single voice within integration and military and political associations, primarily the CIS, the EAEU, the CSTO and the SCO.

Stepping up cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union is an utmost priority for Kyrgyzstan. I would like to note the prominent role played by the Russian Federation in enabling the Kyrgyz Republic to join the EAEU and adapt to its requirements.

Moving forward, we will further strengthen friendship between our peoples and promote long-term allied relations. The people of Kyrgyzstan value and will always remember the considerable support it has been receiving from Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin.

Ladies and gentlemen,

On behalf of the Kyrgyz Republic, I would like to express my sincere respect and gratitude to all the people of the Russian Federation. I thank Mr Putin for his warm welcome and hospitality, and wish our countries peace, prosperity and well-being.

Thank you for your attention.

