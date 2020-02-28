Risk parameters change on Derivatives and Securities market before trading session start

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

According to the Risk parameters methodology on Derivatives market before trading session start on February 28, 2020 upper and lower bounds of price band and risk bounds will be changed for futures on Derivatives market. Market risk rates will remain valid from 2 p.m. February 28, 2020 and will be set as follows:

№

Underlying

Current market risk rates

New Market risk rates after bound changes and from 2 p.m. 28.02.2020

MR1

MR2

MR3

MR1

MR2

MR3

1

BR

10%

15%

23%

15%

20%

28%

2

CL

10%

15%

23%

15%

20%

28%

3

MIX

10%

16%

22%

15%

21%

27%

4

MXI

10%

16%

22%

15%

21%

27%

5

RTS

10%

16%

23%

15%

21%

27%

6

AFLT

17%

23%

34%

20%

26%

37%

7

ALRS

17%

23%

34%

20%

26%

37%

8

CHMF

17%

23%

36%

20%

26%

39%

9

GAZR

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

10

GMKR

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

11

HYDR

17%

23%

36%

20%

26%

39%

12

LKOH

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

13

MAGN

17%

23%

34%

20%

26%

37%

14

MGNT

17%

24%

38%

20%

27%

41%

15

MOEX

17%

23%

31%

20%

26%

34%

16

MTSI

17%

23%

34%

20%

26%

37%

17

NLMK

17%

24%

38%

20%

27%

41%

18

NOTK

17%

23%

34%

20%

26%

37%

19

ROSN

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

20

SBPR

18%

21%

28%

20%

23%

30%

21

SBRF

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

22

SNGP

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

23

SNGR

17%

23%

34%

20%

26%

37%

24

TATN

17%

24%

37%

20%

27%

40%

25

TRNF

17%

23%

36%

20%

26%

39%

26

VTBR

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

According to the Risk parameters methodology on Securities market before trading session start on February 28, 2020 upper and lower bounds of price band and risk bounds will be changed on Securities market. Market risk rates will be remain valid from March 2, 2020 and will be set as follows:

№

Ticker

Current market risk rates

New Market risk rates after bound changes and from 02.03.2020

MR1

MR2

MR3

MR1

MR2

MR3

1

GAZP

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

2

SBER

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

3

LKOH

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

4

GMKN

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

5

SNGS

17%

23%

34%

20%

26%

37%

6

ROSN

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

7

MGNT

17%

24%

38%

20%

27%

41%

8

TATN

17%

24%

37%

20%

27%

40%

9

HYDR

17%

23%

36%

20%

26%

39%

10

VTBR

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

11

ALRS

17%

23%

34%

20%

26%

37%

12

NVTK

17%

23%

34%

20%

26%

37%

13

SBERP

18%

21%

28%

20%

23%

30%

14

CHMF

17%

23%

36%

20%

26%

39%

15

SNGSP

17%

21%

28%

20%

24%

31%

16

NLMK

17%

24%

38%

20%

27%

41%

17

MTSS

17%

23%

34%

20%

26%

37%

18

AFLT

17%

23%

34%

20%

26%

37%

19

MOEX

17%

23%

31%

20%

26%

34%

20

MAGN

17%

23%

34%

20%

26%

37%

21

TRNFP

17%

23%

36%

20%

26%

39%

