Risk parameters change on Derivatives and Securities market before trading session start

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
According to the Risk parameters methodology on Derivatives market before trading session start on February 28, 2020 upper and lower bounds of price band and risk bounds will be changed for futures on Derivatives market. Market risk rates will remain valid from 2 p.m. February 28, 2020 and will be set as follows:
№
Underlying
Current market risk rates
New Market risk rates after bound changes and from 2 p.m. 28.02.2020
MR1
MR2
MR3
MR1
MR2
MR3
1
BR
10%
15%
23%
15%
20%
28%
2
CL
10%
15%
23%
15%
20%
28%
3
MIX
10%
16%
22%
15%
21%
27%
4
MXI
10%
16%
22%
15%
21%
27%
5
RTS
10%
16%
23%
15%
21%
27%
6
AFLT
17%
23%
34%
20%
26%
37%
7
ALRS
17%
23%
34%
20%
26%
37%
8
CHMF
17%
23%
36%
20%
26%
39%
9
GAZR
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
10
GMKR
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
11
HYDR
17%
23%
36%
20%
26%
39%
12
LKOH
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
13
MAGN
17%
23%
34%
20%
26%
37%
14
MGNT
17%
24%
38%
20%
27%
41%
15
MOEX
17%
23%
31%
20%
26%
34%
16
MTSI
17%
23%
34%
20%
26%
37%
17
NLMK
17%
24%
38%
20%
27%
41%
18
NOTK
17%
23%
34%
20%
26%
37%
19
ROSN
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
20
SBPR
18%
21%
28%
20%
23%
30%
21
SBRF
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
22
SNGP
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
23
SNGR
17%
23%
34%
20%
26%
37%
24
TATN
17%
24%
37%
20%
27%
40%
25
TRNF
17%
23%
36%
20%
26%
39%
26
VTBR
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
According to the Risk parameters methodology on Securities market before trading session start on February 28, 2020 upper and lower bounds of price band and risk bounds will be changed on Securities market. Market risk rates will be remain valid from March 2, 2020 and will be set as follows:
№
Ticker
Current market risk rates
New Market risk rates after bound changes and from 02.03.2020
MR1
MR2
MR3
MR1
MR2
MR3
1
GAZP
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
2
SBER
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
3
LKOH
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
4
GMKN
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
5
SNGS
17%
23%
34%
20%
26%
37%
6
ROSN
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
7
MGNT
17%
24%
38%
20%
27%
41%
8
TATN
17%
24%
37%
20%
27%
40%
9
HYDR
17%
23%
36%
20%
26%
39%
10
VTBR
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
11
ALRS
17%
23%
34%
20%
26%
37%
12
NVTK
17%
23%
34%
20%
26%
37%
13
SBERP
18%
21%
28%
20%
23%
30%
14
CHMF
17%
23%
36%
20%
26%
39%
15
SNGSP
17%
21%
28%
20%
24%
31%
16
NLMK
17%
24%
38%
20%
27%
41%
17
MTSS
17%
23%
34%
20%
26%
37%
18
AFLT
17%
23%
34%
20%
26%
37%
19
MOEX
17%
23%
31%
20%
26%
34%
20
MAGN
17%
23%
34%
20%
26%
37%
21
TRNFP
17%
23%
36%
20%
26%
39%