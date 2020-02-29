Vladimir Putin will make a working trip to Pskov Region on March 1

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Vladimir Putin will visit the 76thAirborne Assault Division to attend commemorative events for the servicemen of the 6th Parachute Company who heroically lost their lives during a counterterrorism operation in the Argun Gorge in 2000.

On July 30, 2018, the President signed Executive Order No. 463 On Commemorative Events to Mark the 20.

On the night of March 1, 2000, the 6th Parachute Company of the 76th Airborne Division’s 104thParatrooper Regiment under the command of Guards Lieutenant Colonel Mark Yevtyukhin engaged in unequal combat on Height 776 in the Argun Gorge, courageously resisting the assault of over 2,000 militants. Only six out of 90 paratroopers survived. For their bravery, 22 servicemen were awarded the title Hero of Russia, 21 of them posthumously, while 68 others were decorated with the Order of Courage, 63 of them posthumously.

