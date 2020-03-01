Ceremonial review of the 104th Guards Airborne Regiment of the Pskov Guards Air Assault Division

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

As part of the commemorative events in honour of the paratroopers who heroically died 20 years ago, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief conducted a ceremonial review of the personnel of the 104th Red Banner Order of Kutuzov Guards Airborne Regiment of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division.

This division is the oldest of the Airborne Troops’ existing units. From 1999 to 2004 its personnel took part in the Second Chechen War. In 2000, the paratroopers of the 6th Company of the 104th Airborne Regiment displayed great heroism during a battle with armed rebel groups.

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Comrade officers, sergeants and soldiers,

Today, here, on this parade square, which was so familiar to the 6th Company, we remember the brave paratroopers and salute their courage and feats.

They stood in the way of hundreds of militants and fought their last fight, their final battle as real heroes, remaining loyal to the best traditions of their brothers in arms, which are cherished by all generations of paratroopers.

The “airborne infantry” is always deployed to areas of great danger and challenges, where there is difficulty and risk, where powerful, swift and precise strikes are needed.

The history of the Airborne Troops is full of legendary examples of bravery, military training and unstoppable determination. The 104th Regiment, its soldiers and officers, wrote their own bright pages of military valour, displaying many times their highest professionalism and never sparing themselves, in training or in battle.

Our people are proud of you and believe that you will continue to resolutely defend the interests of Russia, protect its safety and the lives of our people. If necessary, you will continue to fight off adversaries the way it was done by your comrades, who will eternally remain your fellow soldiers, the paratroopers of the 6th Company.

Thank you for your service!

