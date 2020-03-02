Main performance indices and participants of the Belarus interbank settlement system, January – February 2020

Source: National Bank of the Republic of Belarus in English
Indices
January-February, 2019
January-February, 2020
Deviation
(clm.3–clm.2)
(clm.3/clm.2)*100-100, %
1
2
3
4
5
1. Effected payment instructions
1.1. By number, thou units
12,313.5
12,778.7
465.2
3.8
1.2. By value, mln rubles BYN
95,184.9
142,471.0
47,286.1
49.7
2. Average daily turnover
2.1. By number, thou units
300.3
319.5
19.1
6.4
2.2. By value, mln rubles BYN
2,321.6
3,561.8
1,240.2
53.4
3. Average size of payment instruction, thousand rubles BYN
7.7
11.1
3.4
44.2
4. Canceled payment instructions
4.1. By number, units
0
0
0.00
X
% of the total amount conducted payment instructions
0.000
0.000
4.2. By value, thousand rubles BYN
0.0
0.0
0.0
X
% of the total amount conducted payment instructions
0.000
0.000
5. Сoefficient of accessibility*,%
100.00
100.00
X
X
Indices
January – December, 2018
January – December, 2019
Deviation
(clm.3–clm.2)
(clm.3/clm.2)*100-100, %
1
2
3
4
5
1. Effected payment instructions
1.1. By number, thou units
77,971.3
82,273.8
4,302.5
5.5
1.2. By value, mln rubles BYN
578,751.2
764,063.2
185,312.0
32.0
2. Average daily turnover
2.1. By number, thou units
308.2
326.5
18.3
5.9
2.2. By value, mln rubles BYN
2,287.6
3,032.0
744.4
32.5
3. Average size of payment instruction, thousand rubles BYN
7.4
9.3
1.9
25.1
4. Canceled payment instructions
4.1. By number, units
0
0
0.0
X
% of the total amount conducted payment instructions
0.000
0.000
4.2. By value, thousand rubles BYN
0.0
0.0
0.0
X
% of the total amount conducted payment instructions
0.000
0.000
5. Сoefficient of accessibility*,%
99.98
100.00
X
X
* This indicator shows the ASIS’s (Automated System of Interbank Settlements) readiness to carry out interbank settlements, including the acceptance, processing, and transfer of electronic payment documents during the time stipulated by the timetable for the BISS acceptance and processing of electronic payment documents and electronic messages from the participants of the BISS.