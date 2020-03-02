President of the Republic of Poland / News / Icelandic presidential couple to visit Poland

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Icelandic President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson and his wife Eliza Jean Reid start their three-day visit to Poland on Tuesday, during which they will hold meetings with the Polish President Andrzej Duda and visit the coastal city of Gdansk.

The visit will start with an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace, followed by a meeting between the presidential couples. Later in the day, the agenda includes talks between the presidents and state delegations as well as a press conference.

According to the head of the President’s Office, Krzysztof Szczerski, the presidents will discuss bilateral relations, including the situation of Poles living in Iceland, cooperation within the European Economic Area (EEA) and NATO.

A joint declaration on teaching the Polish language in Iceland is also expected to be signed by the Polish and Icelandic Education Ministries.

Official data shows that the number of Polish residents registered in Iceland is 20,000, not including those, who hold Icelandic citizenship. Poles are the largest group of foreigners living on the island.

Szczerski said that President Duda is committed to giving Poles in Iceland the opportunity to learn the Polish language, history and culture.

Duda and Johannesson will also take part in a Climate Ministry organised conference inaugurating the 3rd edition of Norway Grants and European Economic Area in the fields of environment, energy and climate change.

The first day of Johannesson’s visit to Poland also includes an official dinner for the Icelandic presidential couple.

On Wednesday, president Johannesson and his wife Eliza Jean Reid will visit the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and Warsaw University.

On Thursday, they will travel to Gdansk, northern Poland, where both will lay flowers under the Monument to the Fallen Shipyard Workers of 1970. The Icelandic presidential couple also plans to visit the Museum of the Second World War, the European Solidarity Centre and the Maritime Advanced Research Centre. (PAP)

