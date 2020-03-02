Round table with the participation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei on the prospects for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Belarus

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On March 2, 2020 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus hosted a round table on achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Belarus with the participation of the Foreign Ministry’ senior staff.

The event was attended by the Deputy Chair of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus, Anatoli Isachanka, who was appointed to the post of the National Coordinator for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals on February 13, 2020, and by Marianna Shchotkina, who previously held this position. The round table was also attended by the UN Resident Coordinator in Belarus, Joanna Kazana-Wisniowiecki, and the heads of the UN agencies in Belarus (UNDP, UNICEF, UNFPA).

At the opening of the round table, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vladimir Makei, emphasized the importance of continuity in the work aimed at achieving the Sustainable Development Goals at the national level. Foreign Minister noted that the decision to assign the functions of the National Coordinator to a high-level parliamentarian was correct, resulting in the expansion of the range of participants in the field of sustainable development.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated Anatoli Isachanka on his appointment to the post of the National Coordinator for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and assured that the Foreign Ministry will provide all the necessary assistance.

V.Makei awarded M. Shchotkina the diplomatic service insignia badge “Partnership” for her active engagement in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals, contribution to international cooperation and strengthening the positive image of Belarus on the international arena.

During the follow-up discussion, the prospects of joint activities of national and international partners in the context of implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development were discussed. The issues of coordination of national efforts, international cooperation, and development of Belarus – UN programme documents on sustainable development were also considered.

