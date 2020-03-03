Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus A.Dapkiunas meets the Head of the International Organization for Migration Office in Belarus

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

03-03-2020

On March 3, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Andrei Dapkiunas, met with the Head of the International Organization for Migration Office in Belarus (IOM), Mahym Orazmuhammedova, on the occasion of the beginning of her work in this position.

The Deputy Minister noted the longstanding fruitful cooperation between Belarus and IOM on regulating migration, border management, combating human trafficking and expressed hope that project activities in Belarus will remain among the main priorities of the new Head of the IOM Office.

A.Dapkiunas and M.Orazmuhammedova discussed cooperation on combating trafficking in human beings and its’ prevention in the context of the upcoming 10th Anniversary of the UN Global Plan of Action against Trafficking in Human Beings, initiated by Belarus. It was agreed to take advantage of this anniversary to further strengthen efforts at the international and national levels to combat human trafficking.

