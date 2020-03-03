Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes in February 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for February 2020 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

In February 2020, total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 11.5% to RUB 69.4 trln (February 2019: RUB 62.3 trln).

Almost all markets performed well, led by the Equity Market (+121.5%), Derivatives Market (+71.3%), Bond Market (+46.8%), Money Market (+7%) and spot FX Market (+41.2%).

The number of trading days in February 2020 was 19 (versus 20 trading days in February 2019).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volumes on the Equity and Bond Markets in February 2020 rose by 71.4% to RUB 3,951.4 bln (February 2019: RUB 2,306.1 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Turnover in shares, RDRs and investment fund units surged by 121.5% to RUB 1,683.1 bln, a record since 2011 (February 2019: RUB 759.9 bln). ADTV rose by 133.2% to RUB 88.6 bln (February 2019: RUB 38.0 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds increased by 46.8% to RUB 2,269.3 bln (February 2019: RUB 1,546.2 bln). ADTV was RUB 119.4 bln (February 2019: RUB 77.3 bln).

Seventy-five new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 1,561.3 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 460.1 bln) were placed in February 2020.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market volumes increased by 71.3% to RUB 10.5 trln (February 2019: RUB 6.1 trln) or 179.7 mln contracts (February 2019: 106.8 mln), of which 173.4 mln contracts were futures and 6.2 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 550.0 bln (February 2019: RUB 305.0 bln).

Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 738.8 bln (February 2019: RUB 659.8 bln).

FX Market

FX Market turnover was RUB 24.1 trln (February 2019: RUB 25.4 trln), with spot trades totaling RUB 7.2 trln (+41.2%) and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 16.9 trln.

The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,270.1 bln (USD 19.9 bln), compared to RUB 1,268.5 bln (USD 19.3 bln) in February 2019.

Money Market

Money Market turnover added 7% to RUB 29.4 trln (February 2019: RUB 27.5 trln). ADTV was RUB 1,547.9 bln (February 2019: RUB 1,374.3 bln). In the total Money Market turnover CCP-cleared GCC repo segment turnover increased by 18.4% to RUB 4.2 trln.

Commodity Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 2.4 bln (February 2019: RUB 3.6 bln), of which RUB 2.3 bln (0.685 t) was gold and RUB 145.2 mln (3.974 t) was silver.

MIL OSI