President of the Republic of Poland / News / Official visit of the Presidential Couple of Iceland to Poland

Source: Republic of Poland in English

Polish, Icelandic presidents discuss geothermal energy

Polish and Icelandic Presidents, Andrzej Duda and Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson met in Warsaw on Tuesday to discuss, among others, geothermal energy and relations with Russia.

During a joint press conference following bilateral talks, President Duda said Poland has huge deposits of geothermal energy while Iceland is a leader in the use of geothermal energy. “We are also talking with the (Icelandic) president about cooperation in this area, about using Icelandic experience and role models.”

According to the president sides also discussed security issues, the situation on NATO’s eastern flank and in Ukraine. “I presented to the president how I perceive it and how I perceive Russian policy in this respect,” said Andrzej Duda.

President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson noted that the goal of his visit is to stress the importance of Icelandic-Polish relations while talks aimed further strengthening of cooperation.

Poland and Iceland sign declaration on education cooperation

In the presence of the two presidents a declaration was signed between both countries’ education ministries regarding teaching of the Polish language in Iceland.

Welcoming the declaration, President Duda noted the very good relations between the two countries and the fact that many local authorities in Iceland provide Polish children and young people with the opportunity to learn Polish. “We want this process to be further developed,” said Andrzej Duda.

President Duda pointed out that Poles are the largest minority in Iceland. The make up for 6 percent all residents.

Icelandic President Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson and his wife Eliza Jean Reid started their three-day official visit to Poland on Tuesday.

The Polish community in Iceland is the largest national minority in the country. The Polish embassy estimates that there are currently over 30,000 Poles in Iceland and that their number is steadily increasing. (PAP)

MIL OSI