Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei meets the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

05-03-2020

On March 5, 2020 the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, met with the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Stanislav Zas, who is paying a working visit to Belarus.

V.Makei congratulated S.Zas on his new post as the CSTO Secretary General and expressed confidence that the next three years will be used to the maximum potential by the Secretary General to strengthen the Organization and increase its’ effectiveness.

The interlocutors exchanged views on the current situation in the field of international and regional security, discussed promising areas of cooperation within the CSTO, issues of preparation for the upcoming meetings of the Organization’s statutory bodies in 2020 in the context of the celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

MIL OSI