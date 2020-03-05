Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus V.Makei participates in the event on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the entry into force of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

05-03-2020

On March 5, 2020 the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted an event on the occasion of the fiftieth anniversary of the entry into force of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, the diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Belarus, representatives of relevant state bodies, Parliament, the expert community, students of the Faculty of International Relations of BSU attended the event.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting, Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei noted that today the NPT is a key element not only of the nuclear non-proliferation regime but also of the entire international security system.

V.Makei pointed out the contribution of Belarus to the nuclear disarmament process through the voluntary renunciation of nuclear weapons and accession to the NPT as a non-nuclear state.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of dialogue to reduce confrontation, restore confidence and concerted joint actions in the field of nuclear disarmament and strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation regime based on the NPT.

In subsequent statements, the heads of the diplomatic missions of the permanent members of the UN Security Council shared the view that the NPT remains the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime and an important basis for achieving multilateral nuclear disarmament. They emphasized the role of the Treaty in the development of peaceful nuclear energy, expressed their commitment to the goals of the NPT and their willingness to work together to strengthen the nuclear non-proliferation regime for future generations.

Aleksandr Baichorov, a veteran of the Belarusian diplomatic service, Professor at the Belarusian State University’s Department of International Relations, shared his recollections of the work of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry in the first half of the 90s of the 20th century to get our country connected to nuclear disarmament processes and strengthen international peace and security.

