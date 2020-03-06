Bank of Russia Bulletin released (04.03.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Bank of Russia Bulletin No. 20 (2156) of 4 March 2020 has been released.

The Credit Institutions section publishes information on operating credit institutions with the participation of non-residents, as of 1 January 2020.

The Bulletin presents consolidated statistics on the top 30 Russian banks as of 1 February 2020.

The Bulletin publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-347, dated 2 March 2020, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-167, dated 31 January 2020;

No. OD-348, dated 2 March 2020, on amending Appendix 1 to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2849, dated 13 December 2019.

The issue contains notices of exclusion of LLC CB Evrokapital-Alliance and CB Informprogress LLC from the register of banks participating in the deposit insurance system.

The Non-bank Financial Institutions section publishes the following Bank of Russia orders:

No. OD-311, dated 25 February 2020, on the revocation of the mutual insurance licence of Non-commercial Corporate Institution Consumer Society for Mutual Insurance of Developer Civil Liability;

No. OD-336, dated 27 February 2020, on amending the Appendix to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-1945, dated 26 August 2019;

No. OD-338, dated 27 February 2020, on revocation of a licence to perform mediation activity as an insurance broker from Limited Liability Company Mezhdunarodnye Strakhovyye i Perestrakhovyye Brokery;

No. OD-350, dated 2 March 2020, on the termination of activity of the provisional administration of Limited Liability Company Insurance Company SERVICERESERVE.

The issue presents consolidated data on financial market sectors and information notices by the Bank of Russia.

The Official Documents section publishes the following materials:

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5333-U, dated 28 November 2019, ‘On the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Generate Lists of Foreign Organisations (Foreign Exchanges) Stipulated in Clauses 3 and 4 of Article 27.5-3 as well as Clause 4 and Paragraph 2 of Clause 9 of Article 51.1 of Federal Law No. 39-FZ, Dated 22 April 1996, ‘On the Securities Market’ and to Publish These Lists on the Bank of Russia Website’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; officially published on the Bank of Russia website on 26 February 2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5384-U, dated 10 January 2020, ‘On the Marginal (Minimum and Maximum) Insurance Rates Applied in Compulsory Carrier Third Party Liability Insurance for Causing Harm to Passengers’ Life, Health and Property During Transportation, and on the Maximum Amount of Expenditure on Compulsory Carrier Third Party Liability Insurance for Causing Harm to Passengers’ Life, Health and Property During Transportation, and on the Amount of Payments to the Compensation Fund’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; officially published on the Bank of Russia website on 26 February 2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5385-U, dated 10 January 2020, ‘On the Minimum (Standard) Requirements for the Terms and Procedure to Provide Voluntary Insurance of Overland Transport Vehicles (Except for Railway Transport Vehicles)’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; officially published on the Bank of Russia website on 26 February 2020);

Bank of Russia Ordinance No. 5386-U, dated 14 January 2020, ‘On the Procedure for the Bank of Russia to Disclose Information Contained in Statements of Credit Institutions (Banking Groups)’ (becomes effective 10 days after its official publication; officially published on the Bank of Russia website on 26 February 2020).

04 March 2020

