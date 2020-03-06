Eight independent candidates nominated for MOEX Supervisory Board

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

At its meeting on 5 March 2020, the Supervisory Board of Moscow Exchange set the date of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) as 28 April 2020. The record date for participation in the AGM is 3 April 2020.

The Board approved the following list of candidates nominated by shareholders for the Supervisory Board to be elected at the AGM:

Ramón Adarraga, independent adviser. Independent Director candidate.

Paul A. Bodart, professor at the Solvay Business School in Brussels. Independent Director.

Anatoly Braverman, First Deputy CEO at the Russian Direct Investment Fund. Non-executive director.

Oleg Viyugin, Chairman of the Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board. Independent Director.

Andrey Golikov, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Moscow Exchange. Non-executive Director.

Maria Gordon, Independent Director at ALROSA and Polyus. Independent Director.

Valery Goreglyad, Chief Auditor at the Bank of Russia. Non-executive Director.

Dmitry Eremeev, Founder and President, FIX. Independent Director.

Bella Zlatkis, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Sberbank. Non-Executive Director.

Alexander Izosimov, CEO, DRC Advisors AB. Independent Director.

Maxim Krasnykh, COO at Gett. Independent Director candidate.

Vadim Kulik, Deputy President – Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at VTB Bank. Independent Director candidate.

Oscar Hartmann, Founder and President, Hartmann Holdings. Independent Director candidate.

The new Moscow Exchange Supervisory Board will comprise 12 directors. Eight of the 13 candidates nominated for the Board meet the criteria for independence. Currently there are seven independent directors on the Board.

Materials for the AGM will be made available on the Exchange’s website in due course.

MIL OSI