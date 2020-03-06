Man sentenced to death in Sluck on double murder charge

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

Viktar Skrundzik on trial. Photo: spring96.org

Viktar Skrundzik, aged 29, has been sentenced to death by the Minsk Regional Court after a trial held in the town of Sluck. The man was found guilty of killing two elderly people in January 2019.

Two other defendants were sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

This is this year’s second death verdict after two brothers, Stanislau and Illia Kostseu, were sentenced to death in January.

According to anti-capital punishment campaigners, five people are currently being held on death row in prison No. 1 in Minsk. Two of them, Viktar Paulau and Viktar Serhel, lost their appeals to the Supreme Court and are at risk of imminent execution.

