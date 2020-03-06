Meeting with members of the public in Ivanovo Region

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Good afternoon,

I am happy to meet with you on the eve of March 8.

This is not a typical visit: the staff is almost completely comprised of women; it’s almost a women’s production facility because it is consumer goods manufacturing; but at the same time, it is directly related to the defence industry: parachute manufacturing.

Just now [Director General] Yulia Portnova and I realised that we both had a parachute jump, and I was very interested in seeing how this manufacturing works, what it looks like and how this technology has developed.

When I jumped, during my training at a special school, we had very different parachutes, a different technology and different materials. Today, of course, everything is developing very quickly and largely thanks to women. A woman even heads this great company.

Please give everyone my best regards.

Remark: Thank you very much.

Vladimir Putin: I really wanted to meet you like this on the eve of the holiday and congratulate you all. I hope that I will have the pleasure to congratulate you once again in the media, for the entire country to hear. But still, I believe it is time we began congratulating you. I can see that flowers are selling quickly, they are in high demand. The holiday is on a weekend, so men in the office are already congratulating their female colleagues, and I would like to join them.

I would like to note the city where we are as well as the company. I don’t want to speak in platitudes, but I cannot help it: Ivanovo has always been called the city of brides. Today I even received such a proposal here. I think the cameras were on and the young lady will become famous nationwide.

But I would like to mention, you know, on a serious note, that I am very happy that the number of children in Ivanovo increased by 18 percent. This is a very important and positive number.

It is also well-known, trivial, but still: the main burden in the family, as we know, still mostly lies with women, including the children and housekeeping. So I congratulate you and wish you all success, first of all, in your careers, so that this part of life, which is very important for the country, for society, for the state as well as for every family, I mean the family part, doesn’t hold you down but rather help you and encourage you to be more successful in your careers. And of course, I wish you well with everything at home.

We, I mean the government, try as hard as possible, with the known budget limitations, to find ways to support families with children, motherhood and childhood. You know about the large programme on perinatal centres, which have been built almost everywhere across Russia, and you probably know about the latest proposals that the former Government and I developed to support families, first of all families with children.

I am ready to discuss any topic with you and try to answer any question. I believe there may be difficult questions or questions I will not be able to answer that simply, but in this case I have support from women: here I have [Deputy Prime Minister] Tatyana Golikova, who, I must say, is the leading specialist on these issues and took the most active part, because she understands what this is about, in preparing all these decisions, including those set forth in the last Address to the Federal Assembly. I think you know them. Ms Golikova and I will be pleased to provide additional explanations, if necessary.

Congratulations once again and all the best.

