Meeting with State Duma party faction leaders

Vladimir Putin had a meeting with the heads of four party factions represented in the lower house of parliament: Vladimir Zhirinovsky Zhirinovsky VladimirLiberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) leader (LDPR), Gennady Zyuganov Zyuganov GennadyChairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Communist Party State Duma faction leader (Communist Party), Sergei Neverov Neverov SergeiHead of the United Russia faction in the State Duma (United Russia) and Sergei Mironov Mironov SergeiA Just Russia Political Party Group leader (A Just Russia).

The meeting was also attended by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin Volodin VyacheslavState Duma Speaker and First Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Sergei Kiriyenko Kiriyenko SergeiFirst Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office .

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Colleagues, I apologise for postponing our meeting a little.

Head of the Communist Party faction Gennady Zyuganov: In fact, this is good. We began our meeting on March 5 and we will finish it on March 6.

Vladimir Putin: That’s right. This does not happen often, at least when it comes to official meetings. I do get delayed quite often, but this happens only rarely with regard to official meetings.

Anyway, we meet and hold consultations on a regular basis. Today I would like to ask your advice on amendments to the Constitution.

As you well know, I proposed amending the Basic Law in my Address to the Federal Assembly. You know about this. And later a draft law setting out concrete amendments was submitted to the State Duma, which adopted it in the first reading. This allowed us to spend more time discussing the amendments for the second, main reading.

A working group has been established, as you know, on drafting proposals for amendments to the Constitution; this group includes representatives from all party factions. State Duma deputies and members of the Federation Council are taking an active part in the discussion of the incoming proposals, including at the concerned committees of both houses of parliament.

I also had one-on-one meetings with each of you. As far as I can see, many of these proposals have been taken into account. Members of the working group travelled to the regions and had discussions with the electorate and legislatures.

I would like to particularly emphasise that by working on amendments to the Constitution, we are all thinking not only about the present but also about the future because it is our Basic Law. Many of you, at different times and in different situations, pointed out that this Basic Law was adopted in very specific circumstances.

You may have noticed that I also spoke about this in the Address. It is fair and it is true. Now the situation in the country is radically different. As a matter of fact, ours is a different country now, in this respect. So of course, the amendments are relevant.

Of course, our potential allows us to act on these changes due to the rapidly changing situation in the country. It is fundamentally important that the updated Constitution unites people regardless of their political views, level of income, region of residence, ethnicity or faith.

It is not a coincidence that the Constitution is called the Basic Law that is supposed to consolidate the entire society. I think we will be able to offer draft amendments for nationwide voting that will fit this description.

We can even find some political issues that bring us together. For example, I have never heard from you that the country should return to the 1990s. With all the positive sentiments of democratisation, it is certain that nobody wants to go back to the years of tough ordeals for our citizens.

Still, it is not enough to simply draw a line under a certain period of our country’s development. We need guarantees that it is now impossible to backslide in the direction that we do not want to return to; that attempting to shake the country again is unacceptable and nobody wants it.

Many of you witnessed those distressing events yourself. I am confident that nothing of the kind must be repeated in our history – in our future, to be precise.

What else is crucial? Right now we have every opportunity to carry out a socially-oriented state policy that responds to our citizens’ desire for improvement of the quality of life and living standards.

We all understand how important it is today to support families and family values, to provide overarching protection to our children, to ensure that education and healthcare are accessible and, of course, to make sure that senior citizens, retired citizens, enjoy comfortable living standards.

The social sector concerns people in absolutely all age groups. All regions and municipalities should abide by the same high standards here. It is not so easy to accomplish this, considering the level of these regions’ development, but it goes without saying that we need to do our best to achieve this objective. Of course, in order for us to make real improvements, these goals must work at all public administration levels, from municipal to federal.

I know that your position as leaders of parliamentary parties was largely decisive in the approval of the draft law in the first reading and during the discussion of incoming proposals. I have already said that many of your proposals have been taken into account. I would like to highlight the major contribution of United Russia as the largest party faction and as the country’s leading party.

Mr Zyuganov, I would like to thank you for supporting proposals on the indexation of pensions and social payments, as well as amendments to strengthen the functions of parliamentary control and to stipulate restrictions for the heads of government agencies. A person wishing to make it into the corridors of power should be ready for deliberate self-restrictions.

I would also like to thank Mr Zhirinovsky for supporting proposals on the primacy of national legislation over international law. You brought this up in the past, I remember it well; this concerns ways of enhancing public governance and supporting the state policy that aims to strengthen international peace and security.

Mr Mironov, thank you for supporting proposals regarding the regular indexing of pensions and for amendments to ensure targeted social assistance, social support measures and the assertion of the unifying role of the Russian language and Russian culture.

It appears that we have now managed to find the essential constructive solutions that will make it possible to introduce relevant and much needed changes to the Basic Law.

At the same time, I would like to ask you not to overload it with proposals that may certainly be important but that should be applied to federal laws, regional laws or regulatory documents of the Russian Federation’s Government.

Large-scale and detailed work to prepare a draft law on amendments to the Constitution for the second reading has been conducted with the active involvement of citizens, society and parliamentary parties. Colleagues, I would now like to ask you to jointly support the draft law on amending the Constitution of the Russian Federation in the second and then in the third reading.

To be continued.

