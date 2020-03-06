Monetary Policy Report — No. 1 (29) • February 2020

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

In January, annual inflation declined to 2.4%. The inflation slowdown itself was expected and was primarily related to the factoring out of the VAT rate hike from the calculation last year. However, inflation showed a more considerable decline than we had expected. That said, inflation expectations generally remained unchanged.

According to estimates, annual inflation will reach about 2% in the first quarter. In the middle of the year, it will begin to rise, gradually returning to the target. In 2020, prices will rise by 3.5–4%.

