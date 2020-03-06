Results of provisional administration-conducted inspection of PJSC Nevsky Bank (05.03.2020)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

Results of provisional administration-conducted inspection of PJSC Nevsky Bank

The provisional administration to manage PJSC Nevsky Bank (hereinafter, the Bank) appointed pursuant to Bank of Russia Order No. OD-2849, dated 13 December 2019, following the revocation from the Bank of its banking licence, carried out an inspection at the Bank and established circumstances suggesting that officials of the Bank had committed actions to unlawfully receive payments from the compulsory deposit insurance fund.

According to the assessment by the provisional administration, the value of the Bank’s assets is insufficient to fulfil its obligations to creditors.

On 23 December 2019, the Bank of Russia applied to the Court of Arbitration of Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region to declare the Bank insolvent (bankrupt). The hearing is scheduled for 17 March 2020.

The Bank of Russia submitted the information on the financial transactions suspected of being criminal offences that had been conducted by the Bank’s officials to the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation and the Investigative Committee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for consideration and procedural decision-making.

05 March 2020

