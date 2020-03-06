Visit to a children’s polyclinic in Ivanovo

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova Golikova TatyanaDeputy Prime Minister , Healthcare Minister Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare and the polyclinic’s chief physician Alexander Kukushkin, the President examined several medical rooms, including medical treatment, ophthalmology and therapeutic rooms.

Opened in January 2020 after renovation, children’s polyclinic No. 6 is an example of effective organisation of primary healthcare.

The polyclinic offers online appointment booking, separate patient flows for healthy and sick children, an emergency department, a one-step health certificate issuing office, and an accessible environment for children with disabilities.

