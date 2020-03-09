EU reacts to new death sentence in Belarus

Source: Viasna Belarus Human Rights Center in English

http://spring96.org/en/news/96184 2020 2020-03-09T16:32:47+0300 2020-03-09T16:32:47+0300 2020-03-09T16:32:48+0300 en http://spring96.org/files/images/sources/external_action.jpg The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna” The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

The Human Rights Center “Viasna”

“The death penalty violates the inalienable right to life enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and is the ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment,” the European Union said in a statement on another death sentence pronounced in Belarus.

On 6 March 2020, Viktar Skrundzik was sentenced to death by the Minsk Regional Court in Belarus.

The EU said in response that it “reaffirms its strong opposition against the application of capital punishment in any circumstance.”

“There is a worldwide trend to abandon capital punishment: in 160 countries, there were no executions over the last 10 years or more. Were Belarus to commute the remaining death sentences and introduce a moratorium on the death penalty, this would be a very positive first step towards its abolition,” said the statement.

MIL OSI