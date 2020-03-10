Bank of Russia commentary on liquidity provision operations

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

The Bank of Russia considers the current liquidity position of the Russian banking sector to be sufficient for sustainable functioning of the Russian financial system.

However, taking into account the fluctuations of exchange rates and financial asset prices on Monday, the Bank of Russia has decided to hold today, on 10 March 2020, a repo fine-tuning auction in the amount of 500 billion rubles.

The Bank of Russia has also increased the limit on its FX swap operations to provide US dollars with the maturity date of ‘today’ to 5 billion US dollars.

The Bank of Russia will continue to monitor the situation in Russian and global financial markets and will adjust the amounts of its liquidity provision and absorption operations accordingly.

