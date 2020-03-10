Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus E.Shestakov meets the Ambassador of Cuba

Source: Republic of Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On March 10, 2020 the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Belarus, Evgeny Shestakov, met with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Cuba to Belarus, Juan Valdes Figueroa.

During the conversation, the sides discussed current bilateral issues, including trade and economic cooperation, opportunities arising from the presidency of Belarus in the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as prospects for intensification of contacts between the foreign ministries of Belarus and Cuba.

