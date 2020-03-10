Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus O.Kravchenko meets the delegation of the European Commission

Source: Belarus Ministry of Foreign Affairs in English

On March 10, 2020 the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus, Oleg Kravchenko, met with the delegation of the European Commission headed by the Acting Deputy Director General for Energy, Massimmo Garribba.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Energy of Belarus, Mikhail Mikhadyuk, the Deputy Minister for Emergency Situations, Anatoly Dolgolevets, the Head of the Department of Nuclear and Radiation Safety, Olga Lugovskaya.

The parties discussed current state and prospects for cooperation in the field of nuclear safety.

