Paramemeters of market risk rates and price limits bands on FX, Securities, Derivatives and Standardised OTC markets on a trading session 10 March 2020

FX Market
In accordance with the CCP NCC Risk Parameter Methodology for MOEX’s FX and Precious Metals Markets, the values of price and market risk boundaries were changed before the start of trading on 10 March 2020.
Price bands:
№
Trading code
Central exchange rate
Current upper price limit in TOM mode
Upper price limit after shift in TOM mode
1
CHF
72.6828
76.58
81.67
2
CNY
9.8294
10.1625
10.8506
3
EUR
76.9939
79.625
85.785
4
GBP
88.7947
93.5525
99.77
5
GLD
3642
3803.87
4058.81
6
HKD
8.7674
9.1714
9.7851
7
JPY
64.62
68.5725
73.0959
8
USD
68.1211
70.445
75.2125
Information on risk rates and the limits of market risk is available at: https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/rates/currMarketRatesEquity & Bond Market
In accordance with the CCP NCC Risk Parameter Methodology for MOEX’s Equity & Bond and Deposit Markets, the values of price and market risk boundaries were changed before the start of trading on 10 March 2020.
Price bands:
№
Trading code
Description
Settlement price
Current lower price limit in TOM mode
Lower price limit after shift in TOM mode
1
GAZP
Gazprom (PJSC) JSC
188.126
169.07
157.78
2
SBER
Sberbank of Russia PJSC Jsc
219.872
197.6
184.41
3
LKOH
NK LUKOIL (PJSC)
5591.03
5025
4 689.5
4
GMKN
MMC Nor.Nickel PJSC Jsc
21744.57
19542
18 238
5
SNGS
Surgutneftegas PJSC
35.6514
32.04
29.905
6
ROSN
PJSC NK Rosneft
392.985
353.2
329.6
7
MGNT
“Magnet” PJSC
2988.35
2686
2 506.5
8
TATN
PJSC TATNEFT
657.3
590.8
551.3
9
HYDR
PJSC RusHydro
0.63949
0.5747
0.5364
10
NVTK
PJSC “NOVATEK” JSC
964.15
866.6
808.8
11
YNDX
PLLC Yandex N.V. class A
2681.65
2410
2 249.2
12
ALRS
ALROSA PJSC
70.753
63.59
59.35
13
VTBR
PJSC VTB Bank
0.041422
0.03723
0.034745
14
SBERP
Sberbank of Russia
210.049
188.77
176.17
15
AFLT
Aeroflot-Russian Avialin JSC
85.087
76.46
71.36
16
SNGSP
Surgutneftegas PAO
34.0725
30.625
28.58
17
CHMF
Severstal (PAO)
812.78
730.6
681.8
18
MTSS
Mobile TeleSystems PJSC
318.605
286.35
267.25
19
NLMK
PJSC “NLMK” JSC
119.566
107.46
100.28
20
MOEX
PJSC Moscow Exchange
90.817
81.62
76.17
21
MAGN
“Magnitogorsk.met.komb” JSC
38.6297
34.71
32.395
22
TRNFP
Transneft PJSC
146799.5
131950
123 150
23
FEES
“FGC UES” PJSC Jsc
0.192986
0.17248
0.16284
24
RSTI
“Russian Networks” PJSC Jsc
1.37249
1.2267
1.1581
25
RTKM
Rostelecom JSC
80.465
71.11
68.7
Information on risk rates and the limits of market risk is available at: https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/rates/fondMarketRatesDerivatives Market
In accordance with the Methodology for determining the CCP NCC (JSC) risk-parameters of the Derivatives Market of Moscow Exchange, the values of price and market risk limits were changed before the start of trading on 10 March 2020.
Price bands:
№
Underlying asset
Futures contract
Description
Settlement price
Current upper price limit
Upper price limit after shift
1
Si
Si-3.20
USD/RUB
68279
70584
75363
2
Eu
Eu-3.20
EUR/RUB
77221
79826
86000
3
CY
CY-3.20
CNY/RUB
9.842
10.1795
10.8690
4
GLD
GLD-3.20
Gold
3619.8
3785.4
4039.1
№
Underlying asset
Futures contract
Description
Settlement price
Current lower price limit
Lower price limit after shift
1
BR
BR-4.20
BRENT
46.75
41.53
36.37
2
CL
CL-3.20
Light Sweet Crude Oil
42.8
38.47
32.79
3
MIX
MIX-3.20
MICEX
273750
252950
236625
4
MXI
MXI-3.20
MICEX (mini)
2737.8
2529.75
2366.40
5
RTS
RTS-3.20
RTS
126320
116850
109360
6
AFLT
AFLT-3.20
PJSC Aeroflot
8548
7684
7174
7
ALRS
ALRS-3.20
PJSC ALROSA
7081
6365
5943
8
CHMF
CHMF-3.20
PAO Severstal
81285
73061
68207
9
GAZR
GAZR-3.20
PJSC Gazprom
18873
16964
15838
10
GMKR
GMKR-3.20
PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
217679
195661
182665
11
HYDR
HYDR-3.20
PJSC RusHydro
6405
5758
5376
12
LKOH
LKOH-3.20
PJSC “NK” LUKOIL”
55986
50320
46976
13
MAGN
MAGN-3.20
PJSC MMK
38740
34824
32513
14
MGNT
MGNT-3.20
PJSC “Magnit”
2998
2695
2516
15
MOEX
MOEX-3.20
Moscow Exchange
9098
8178
7635
16
MTSI
MTSI-3.20
MTS PJSC
31894
28662
26755
17
NLMK
NLMK-3.20
NLMK PJSC
11963
10754
10041
18
NOTK
NOTK-3.20
PJSC NOVATEK
96441
86664
80893
19
ROSN
ROSN-3.20
Rosneft
39393
35407
33054
20
SBPR
SBPR-3.20
pref. shares of Sberbank
21059
18928
17671
21
SBRF
SBRF-3.20
Sberbank
22067
19835
18518
22
SNGP
SNGP-3.20
pref. shares of Surgutneftegas PJSC
34215
30754
28711
23
SNGR
SNGR-3.20
Surgutneftegas PJSC
35700
32086
29953
24
TATN
TATN-3.20
PJSC TATNEFT
65972
59296
55356
25
TRNF
TRNF-3.20
pref. shares of Transneft
146672
131792
123009
26
VTBR
VTBR-3.20
VTB Bank (PJSC)
4149
3730
3483
27
RTKM
RTKM-3.20
PJSC Rostelecom
8058
7123
6883
28
FEES
FEES-3.20
PJSC “FGC UES”
19400
17342
16378
Please note that the number of automatic shifts for the Brent and Light Sweet Crude Oil futures contracts is set to 2 effective 10 March 2020.
Standardized OTC Derivatives MarketIn accordance with the Risk Methodology for the Standartised OTC Derivatives Market, currency risk rates will be changed before the start of trading on 10 March 2020 in accordance with changes in rates on the FX Market.
Additionally, since 10 March 2020, the following parameters have been changed:
time the application was near the price border for an automatic shift in the currency, stock and derivatives markets for all instruments:
Market
Current parameter value
New parameter value
FOREX
10 seconds
15 minutes
Stock
5 minutes
15 minutes
Derivatives
5 minutes
15 minutes
and the amount of shift for the following underlying assets in the FX and Derivatives Markets:Derivatives Market
Underlying asset
Description
Current FutShift parameter value
New FutShift parameter value
Si
USD/RUB
0.22
0.33
Eu
EUR/RUB
0.22
0.33
FX Market
Asset
Description
Current value of shift
New value of shift
USD
US Dollar
0.2
0.3033
EUR
Euro
0.2
0.3033
Market risk rates on the FX Market in effect from 11 March 2020:
№
Trading code
Description
Current market risk rates
Market risk rates since 11.03.2020
1 level MR1
2 level MR2
3 level MR3
1 level MR1
2 level MR2
3 level MR3
1
CHF
Swiss frank
7%
9%
11%
11%
13%
15%
2
CNY
CNY
6%
8%
10%
10%
12%
14%
3
EUR
Euro
6%
8%
10%
10%
12%
14%
4
GBP
GBP
7%
9%
11%
11%
13%
15%
5
GLD
Gold
8%
14%
21%
12%
18%
25%
6
HKD
Hong-Kong dollar
6%
8%
10%
10%
12%
14%
7
JPY
Japanese yen
8%
10%
12%
12%
14%
16%
8
USD
U.S. dollar
6%
8%
10%
10%
12%
14%
9
EURF
Euro fixing
10%
12%
14%
14%
16%
18%
10
USDF
US dollar fixing
10%
12%
14%
14%
16%
18%
Market risk rates on the Equity & Bond Market in effect from 11 March 2020:
№
Ticker
Security
Current market risk rate
Market risk rate as from 11 March 2020
1st level MR1
2nd level MR2
3rd level MR3
1st level MR1
2nd level MR2
3rd level MR3
1
GAZP
Gazprom ords
20.0%
24.0%
31.0%
25%
29%
36%
2
SBER
Sberbank ords
20.0%
24.0%
31.0%
25%
29%
36%
3
LKOH
LUKOIL ords
20.0%
24.0%
31.0%
25%
29%
36%
4
GMKN
Norilsk Nickel ords
20.0%
24.0%
31.0%
25%
29%
36%
5
SNGS
Surgutneftegas ords
20.0%
26.0%
37.0%
25%
31%
42%
6
ROSN
Rosneft
20.0%
24.0%
31.0%
25%
29%
36%
7
MGNT
Magnit ords
20.0%
27.0%
41.0%
25%
32%
46%
8
TATN
Tatneft ords
20.0%
27.0%
40.0%
25%
32%
45%
9
HYDR
RusHydro
20.0%
26.0%
39.0%
25%
31%
44%
10
NVTK
Novatek ords
20.0%
26.0%
37.0%
25%
31%
42%
11
YNDX
PLLC Yandex N.V. class A shs
20.0%
25.0%
35.0%
25%
30%
40%
12
ALRS
Alrosa ords
20.0%
26.0%
37.0%
25%
31%
42%
13
VTBR
VTB Bank ords
20.0%
24.0%
31.0%
25%
29%
36%
14
SBERP
Sberbank prefs
20.0%
23.0%
30.0%
25%
28%
35%
15
AFLT
Aeroflot ords
20.0%
26.0%
37.0%
25%
31%
42%
16
SNGSP
Surgutneftegas prefs
20.0%
24.0%
31.0%
25%
29%
36%
17
CHMF
Severstal ords
20.0%
26.0%
39.0%
25%
31%
44%
18
MTSS
MTS ords
20.0%
26.0%
37.0%
25%
31%
42%
19
NLMK
NLMK ords
20.0%
27.0%
41.0%
25%
32%
46%
20
MOEX
Moscow Exchange
20.0%
26.0%
34.0%
25%
31%
39%
21
MAGN
Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Worksords
20.0%
26.0%
37.0%
25%
31%
42%
22
TRNFP
Transneft prefs
20.0%
26.0%
39.0%
25%
31%
44%
23
FEES
FGC UES ords
21.0%
30.0%
47.0%
26%
35%
52%
24
RSTI
Rosseti ords
21.0%
30.0%
47.0%
26%
35%
52%
25
RTKM
Rostelecom ords
23.0%
33.0%
45.0%
28%
38%
50%
from 14:00 on March 10, 2020, the following market risk rates will be established on the derivatives market:
№
Underlying asset
Futures contract
Current market risk rates
Market risk rates after shift
1 level MR1
2 level MR2
3 level MR3
1 level MR1
2 level MR2
3 level MR3
1
Si
USD/RUB
6%
8%
10%
10%
12%
14%
2
Eu
EUR/RUB
6%
8%
10%
10%
12%
14%
3
CY
CNY/RUB
6%
8%
10%
10%
12%
14%
4
GLD
Gold
8%
14%
21%
12%
18%
25%
5
BR
BRENT
15%
20%
28%
20%
25%
33%
6
CL
Light Sweet Crude Oil
15%
20%
28%
20%
25%
33%
7
MIX
MICEX
15%
21%
27%
20%
26%
32%
8
MXI
MICEX (mini)
15%
21%
27%
20%
26%
32%
9
RTS
RTS
15%
21%
27%
20%
26%
32%
10
AFLT
PJSC Aeroflot
20%
26%
37%
25%
31%
42%
11
ALRS
PJSC ALROSA
20%
26%
37%
25%
31%
42%
12
CHMF
PAO Severstal
20%
26%
39%
25%
31%
44%
13
GAZR
PJSC Gazprom
20%
24%
31%
25%
29%
36%
14
GMKR
PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
20%
24%
31%
25%
29%
36%
15
HYDR
PJSC RusHydro
20%
26%
39%
25%
31%
44%
16
LKOH
PJSC “NK” LUKOIL”
20%
24%
31%
25%
29%
36%
17
MAGN
PJSC MMK
20%
26%
37%
25%
31%
42%
18
MGNT
PJSC “Magnit”
20%
27%
41%
25%
32%
46%
19
MOEX
Moscow Exchange
20%
26%
34%
25%
31%
39%
20
MTSI
MTS PJSC
20%
26%
37%
25%
31%
42%
21
NLMK
NLMK PJSC
20%
27%
41%
25%
32%
46%
22
NOTK
PJSC NOVATEK
20%
26%
37%
25%
31%
42%
23
ROSN
Rosneft
20%
24%
31%
25%
29%
36%
24
SBPR
pref. shares of Sberbank
20%
23%
30%
25%
28%
35%
25
SBRF
Sberbank
20%
24%
31%
25%
29%
36%
26
SNGP
pref. shares of Surgutneftegas PJSC
20%
24%
31%
25%
29%
36%
27
SNGR
Surgutneftegas PJSC
20%
26%
37%
25%
31%
42%
28
TATN
PJSC TATNEFT
20%
27%
40%
25%
32%
45%
29
TRNF
pref. shares of Transneft
20%
26%
39%
25%
31%
44%
30
VTBR
VTB Bank (PJSC)
20%
24%
31%
25%
29%
36%
31
RTKM
PJSC Rostelecom
23%
33%
45%
28%
38%
50%
32
FEES
PJSC “FGC UES”
21%
30%
47%
26%
35%
52%
Currency risk rates on the OTC Standartised Derivatives Market in effect from 17:00 MSK 10 March 2020:
№
Currency
Current rate
Rate as from 17:00 MSK 10 March 2020
1
FX Risk Rate
USD
6%
10%
2
EUR
6%
10%