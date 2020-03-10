Paramemeters of market risk rates and price limits bands on FX, Securities, Derivatives and Standardised OTC markets on a trading session 10 March 2020

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

FX Market

In accordance with the CCP NCC Risk Parameter Methodology for MOEX’s FX and Precious Metals Markets, the values of price and market risk boundaries were changed before the start of trading on 10 March 2020.

Price bands:

№

Trading code

Central exchange rate

Current upper price limit in TOM mode

Upper price limit after shift in TOM mode

1

CHF

72.6828

76.58

81.67

2

CNY

9.8294

10.1625

10.8506

3

EUR

76.9939

79.625

85.785

4

GBP

88.7947

93.5525

99.77

5

GLD

3642

3803.87

4058.81

6

HKD

8.7674

9.1714

9.7851

7

JPY

64.62

68.5725

73.0959

8

USD

68.1211

70.445

75.2125

Information on risk rates and the limits of market risk is available at: https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/rates/currMarketRatesEquity & Bond Market

In accordance with the CCP NCC Risk Parameter Methodology for MOEX’s Equity & Bond and Deposit Markets, the values of price and market risk boundaries were changed before the start of trading on 10 March 2020.

Price bands:

№

Trading code

Description

Settlement price

Current lower price limit in TOM mode

Lower price limit after shift in TOM mode

1

GAZP

Gazprom (PJSC) JSC

188.126

169.07

157.78

2

SBER

Sberbank of Russia PJSC Jsc

219.872

197.6

184.41

3

LKOH

NK LUKOIL (PJSC)

5591.03

5025

4 689.5

4

GMKN

MMC Nor.Nickel PJSC Jsc

21744.57

19542

18 238

5

SNGS

Surgutneftegas PJSC

35.6514

32.04

29.905

6

ROSN

PJSC NK Rosneft

392.985

353.2

329.6

7

MGNT

“Magnet” PJSC

2988.35

2686

2 506.5

8

TATN

PJSC TATNEFT

657.3

590.8

551.3

9

HYDR

PJSC RusHydro

0.63949

0.5747

0.5364

10

NVTK

PJSC “NOVATEK” JSC

964.15

866.6

808.8

11

YNDX

PLLC Yandex N.V. class A

2681.65

2410

2 249.2

12

ALRS

ALROSA PJSC

70.753

63.59

59.35

13

VTBR

PJSC VTB Bank

0.041422

0.03723

0.034745

14

SBERP

Sberbank of Russia

210.049

188.77

176.17

15

AFLT

Aeroflot-Russian Avialin JSC

85.087

76.46

71.36

16

SNGSP

Surgutneftegas PAO

34.0725

30.625

28.58

17

CHMF

Severstal (PAO)

812.78

730.6

681.8

18

MTSS

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC

318.605

286.35

267.25

19

NLMK

PJSC “NLMK” JSC

119.566

107.46

100.28

20

MOEX

PJSC Moscow Exchange

90.817

81.62

76.17

21

MAGN

“Magnitogorsk.met.komb” JSC

38.6297

34.71

32.395

22

TRNFP

Transneft PJSC

146799.5

131950

123 150

23

FEES

“FGC UES” PJSC Jsc

0.192986

0.17248

0.16284

24

RSTI

“Russian Networks” PJSC Jsc

1.37249

1.2267

1.1581

25

RTKM

Rostelecom JSC

80.465

71.11

68.7

Information on risk rates and the limits of market risk is available at: https://www.nationalclearingcentre.com/rates/fondMarketRatesDerivatives Market

In accordance with the Methodology for determining the CCP NCC (JSC) risk-parameters of the Derivatives Market of Moscow Exchange, the values of price and market risk limits were changed before the start of trading on 10 March 2020.

Price bands:

№

Underlying asset

Futures contract

Description

Settlement price

Current upper price limit

Upper price limit after shift

1

Si

Si-3.20

USD/RUB

68279

70584

75363

2

Eu

Eu-3.20

EUR/RUB

77221

79826

86000

3

CY

CY-3.20

CNY/RUB

9.842

10.1795

10.8690

4

GLD

GLD-3.20

Gold

3619.8

3785.4

4039.1

№

Underlying asset

Futures contract

Description

Settlement price

Current lower price limit

Lower price limit after shift

1

BR

BR-4.20

BRENT

46.75

41.53

36.37

2

CL

CL-3.20

Light Sweet Crude Oil

42.8

38.47

32.79

3

MIX

MIX-3.20

MICEX

273750

252950

236625

4

MXI

MXI-3.20

MICEX (mini)

2737.8

2529.75

2366.40

5

RTS

RTS-3.20

RTS

126320

116850

109360

6

AFLT

AFLT-3.20

PJSC Aeroflot

8548

7684

7174

7

ALRS

ALRS-3.20

PJSC ALROSA

7081

6365

5943

8

CHMF

CHMF-3.20

PAO Severstal

81285

73061

68207

9

GAZR

GAZR-3.20

PJSC Gazprom

18873

16964

15838

10

GMKR

GMKR-3.20

PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

217679

195661

182665

11

HYDR

HYDR-3.20

PJSC RusHydro

6405

5758

5376

12

LKOH

LKOH-3.20

PJSC “NK” LUKOIL”

55986

50320

46976

13

MAGN

MAGN-3.20

PJSC MMK

38740

34824

32513

14

MGNT

MGNT-3.20

PJSC “Magnit”

2998

2695

2516

15

MOEX

MOEX-3.20

Moscow Exchange

9098

8178

7635

16

MTSI

MTSI-3.20

MTS PJSC

31894

28662

26755

17

NLMK

NLMK-3.20

NLMK PJSC

11963

10754

10041

18

NOTK

NOTK-3.20

PJSC NOVATEK

96441

86664

80893

19

ROSN

ROSN-3.20

Rosneft

39393

35407

33054

20

SBPR

SBPR-3.20

pref. shares of Sberbank

21059

18928

17671

21

SBRF

SBRF-3.20

Sberbank

22067

19835

18518

22

SNGP

SNGP-3.20

pref. shares of Surgutneftegas PJSC

34215

30754

28711

23

SNGR

SNGR-3.20

Surgutneftegas PJSC

35700

32086

29953

24

TATN

TATN-3.20

PJSC TATNEFT

65972

59296

55356

25

TRNF

TRNF-3.20

pref. shares of Transneft

146672

131792

123009

26

VTBR

VTBR-3.20

VTB Bank (PJSC)

4149

3730

3483

27

RTKM

RTKM-3.20

PJSC Rostelecom

8058

7123

6883

28

FEES

FEES-3.20

PJSC “FGC UES”

19400

17342

16378

Please note that the number of automatic shifts for the Brent and Light Sweet Crude Oil futures contracts is set to 2 effective 10 March 2020.

Standardized OTC Derivatives MarketIn accordance with the Risk Methodology for the Standartised OTC Derivatives Market, currency risk rates will be changed before the start of trading on 10 March 2020 in accordance with changes in rates on the FX Market.

Additionally, since 10 March 2020, the following parameters have been changed:

time the application was near the price border for an automatic shift in the currency, stock and derivatives markets for all instruments:

Market

Current parameter value

New parameter value

FOREX

10 seconds

15 minutes

Stock

5 minutes

15 minutes

Derivatives

5 minutes

15 minutes

and the amount of shift for the following underlying assets in the FX and Derivatives Markets:Derivatives Market

Underlying asset

Description

Current FutShift parameter value

New FutShift parameter value

Si

USD/RUB

0.22

0.33

Eu

EUR/RUB

0.22

0.33

FX Market

Asset

Description

Current value of shift

New value of shift

USD

US Dollar

0.2

0.3033

EUR

Euro

0.2

0.3033

Market risk rates on the FX Market in effect from 11 March 2020:

№

Trading code

Description

Current market risk rates

Market risk rates since 11.03.2020

1 level MR1

2 level MR2

3 level MR3

1 level MR1

2 level MR2

3 level MR3

1

CHF

Swiss frank

7%

9%

11%

11%

13%

15%

2

CNY

CNY

6%

8%

10%

10%

12%

14%

3

EUR

Euro

6%

8%

10%

10%

12%

14%

4

GBP

GBP

7%

9%

11%

11%

13%

15%

5

GLD

Gold

8%

14%

21%

12%

18%

25%

6

HKD

Hong-Kong dollar

6%

8%

10%

10%

12%

14%

7

JPY

Japanese yen

8%

10%

12%

12%

14%

16%

8

USD

U.S. dollar

6%

8%

10%

10%

12%

14%

9

EURF

Euro fixing

10%

12%

14%

14%

16%

18%

10

USDF

US dollar fixing

10%

12%

14%

14%

16%

18%

Market risk rates on the Equity & Bond Market in effect from 11 March 2020:

№

Ticker

Security

Current market risk rate

Market risk rate as from 11 March 2020

1st level MR1

2nd level MR2

3rd level MR3

1st level MR1

2nd level MR2

3rd level MR3

1

GAZP

Gazprom ords

20.0%

24.0%

31.0%

25%

29%

36%

2

SBER

Sberbank ords

20.0%

24.0%

31.0%

25%

29%

36%

3

LKOH

LUKOIL ords

20.0%

24.0%

31.0%

25%

29%

36%

4

GMKN

Norilsk Nickel ords

20.0%

24.0%

31.0%

25%

29%

36%

5

SNGS

Surgutneftegas ords

20.0%

26.0%

37.0%

25%

31%

42%

6

ROSN

Rosneft

20.0%

24.0%

31.0%

25%

29%

36%

7

MGNT

Magnit ords

20.0%

27.0%

41.0%

25%

32%

46%

8

TATN

Tatneft ords

20.0%

27.0%

40.0%

25%

32%

45%

9

HYDR

RusHydro

20.0%

26.0%

39.0%

25%

31%

44%

10

NVTK

Novatek ords

20.0%

26.0%

37.0%

25%

31%

42%

11

YNDX

PLLC Yandex N.V. class A shs

20.0%

25.0%

35.0%

25%

30%

40%

12

ALRS

Alrosa ords

20.0%

26.0%

37.0%

25%

31%

42%

13

VTBR

VTB Bank ords

20.0%

24.0%

31.0%

25%

29%

36%

14

SBERP

Sberbank prefs

20.0%

23.0%

30.0%

25%

28%

35%

15

AFLT

Aeroflot ords

20.0%

26.0%

37.0%

25%

31%

42%

16

SNGSP

Surgutneftegas prefs

20.0%

24.0%

31.0%

25%

29%

36%

17

CHMF

Severstal ords

20.0%

26.0%

39.0%

25%

31%

44%

18

MTSS

MTS ords

20.0%

26.0%

37.0%

25%

31%

42%

19

NLMK

NLMK ords

20.0%

27.0%

41.0%

25%

32%

46%

20

MOEX

Moscow Exchange

20.0%

26.0%

34.0%

25%

31%

39%

21

MAGN

Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Worksords

20.0%

26.0%

37.0%

25%

31%

42%

22

TRNFP

Transneft prefs

20.0%

26.0%

39.0%

25%

31%

44%

23

FEES

FGC UES ords

21.0%

30.0%

47.0%

26%

35%

52%

24

RSTI

Rosseti ords

21.0%

30.0%

47.0%

26%

35%

52%

25

RTKM

Rostelecom ords

23.0%

33.0%

45.0%

28%

38%

50%

from 14:00 on March 10, 2020, the following market risk rates will be established on the derivatives market:

№

Underlying asset

Futures contract

Current market risk rates

Market risk rates after shift

1 level MR1

2 level MR2

3 level MR3

1 level MR1

2 level MR2

3 level MR3

1

Si

USD/RUB

6%

8%

10%

10%

12%

14%

2

Eu

EUR/RUB

6%

8%

10%

10%

12%

14%

3

CY

CNY/RUB

6%

8%

10%

10%

12%

14%

4

GLD

Gold

8%

14%

21%

12%

18%

25%

5

BR

BRENT

15%

20%

28%

20%

25%

33%

6

CL

Light Sweet Crude Oil

15%

20%

28%

20%

25%

33%

7

MIX

MICEX

15%

21%

27%

20%

26%

32%

8

MXI

MICEX (mini)

15%

21%

27%

20%

26%

32%

9

RTS

RTS

15%

21%

27%

20%

26%

32%

10

AFLT

PJSC Aeroflot

20%

26%

37%

25%

31%

42%

11

ALRS

PJSC ALROSA

20%

26%

37%

25%

31%

42%

12

CHMF

PAO Severstal

20%

26%

39%

25%

31%

44%

13

GAZR

PJSC Gazprom

20%

24%

31%

25%

29%

36%

14

GMKR

PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

20%

24%

31%

25%

29%

36%

15

HYDR

PJSC RusHydro

20%

26%

39%

25%

31%

44%

16

LKOH

PJSC “NK” LUKOIL”

20%

24%

31%

25%

29%

36%

17

MAGN

PJSC MMK

20%

26%

37%

25%

31%

42%

18

MGNT

PJSC “Magnit”

20%

27%

41%

25%

32%

46%

19

MOEX

Moscow Exchange

20%

26%

34%

25%

31%

39%

20

MTSI

MTS PJSC

20%

26%

37%

25%

31%

42%

21

NLMK

NLMK PJSC

20%

27%

41%

25%

32%

46%

22

NOTK

PJSC NOVATEK

20%

26%

37%

25%

31%

42%

23

ROSN

Rosneft

20%

24%

31%

25%

29%

36%

24

SBPR

pref. shares of Sberbank

20%

23%

30%

25%

28%

35%

25

SBRF

Sberbank

20%

24%

31%

25%

29%

36%

26

SNGP

pref. shares of Surgutneftegas PJSC

20%

24%

31%

25%

29%

36%

27

SNGR

Surgutneftegas PJSC

20%

26%

37%

25%

31%

42%

28

TATN

PJSC TATNEFT

20%

27%

40%

25%

32%

45%

29

TRNF

pref. shares of Transneft

20%

26%

39%

25%

31%

44%

30

VTBR

VTB Bank (PJSC)

20%

24%

31%

25%

29%

36%

31

RTKM

PJSC Rostelecom

23%

33%

45%

28%

38%

50%

32

FEES

PJSC “FGC UES”

21%

30%

47%

26%

35%

52%

Currency risk rates on the OTC Standartised Derivatives Market in effect from 17:00 MSK 10 March 2020:

№



Currency

Current rate

Rate as from 17:00 MSK 10 March 2020

1

FX Risk Rate

USD

6%

10%

2

EUR

6%

10%

MIL OSI