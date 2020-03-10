Source: Republic of Poland in English

President of the Republic of Poland / News / National Security Council meets over coronavirus threat

Tuesday, 10 March 2020

National Security Council meets over coronavirus threat

|

Before the meeting of the National Security Council (1 / 6)

Before the meeting of the National Security Council Before the meeting of the National Security Council The meeting of the National Security Council The meeting of the National Security Council Press conference of the President Andrzej Duda Press conference of the President Andrzej Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda following a meeting of the National Security Council (RBN) which he attended on Tuesday, said the talks had been “very substantive, without criticism of the government.”

The president also said many important propositions had been made, including by members of the opposition.

Thanking all those who had attended, Duda said the meeting had been a very “factual discussion.” He said that during the sitting, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his ministers had presented very detailed information and that all participants had taken part.

“I want to stress very strongly. It was a very substantive discussion without criticism of the government. That means, what has been done to date by the government, by the sanitary inspectorate, was very highly assessed. I’m glad of that because I believe that both the government and the inspectorate deserve such an appraisal, as do the services – the police, border guard, fire brigade,” the president said. (PAP)

Recommend site

You are leaving the official website of Polish President

Thank you for visiting our website.See you soon.

MIL OSI