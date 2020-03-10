Repo auctions (11:37)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English

10/03/2020 as 11:35

Total bids received, millions of rubles

592,355.7

Total amount allotted, millions of rubles

500,000.0

Cut-off rate, % p. a.

6.0102

Weighted repo rate, % p.a.

6.0390

Minimum bid rate, % p. a

6.0000

Maximum bid rate, % p. a.

6.5200

Total amount allotted within limit, millions of rubles

500,000.0

Weighted average rate (within limit), % p. a.

6.0390

Term, days

1

Settlement date

10/03/2020

Maturity date

11/03/2020

The Bank of Russia REPO auctions minimum interest rates

