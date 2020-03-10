Repo auctions (11:37)

Source: Central Bank of the Russian Federation in English
10/03/2020 as 11:35
Total bids received, millions of rubles
592,355.7
Total amount allotted, millions of rubles
500,000.0
Cut-off rate, % p. a.
6.0102
Weighted repo rate, % p.a.
6.0390
Minimum bid rate, % p. a
6.0000
Maximum bid rate, % p. a.
6.5200
Total amount allotted within limit, millions of rubles
500,000.0
Weighted average rate (within limit), % p. a.
6.0390
Term, days
1
Settlement date
10/03/2020
Maturity date
11/03/2020
The Bank of Russia REPO auctions minimum interest rates