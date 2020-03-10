Risk parameters change for automatic shifts of price bands on FX, Securities and Derivatives markets

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange
CCP NCC sets back standard values starting from 11 March 2020 for:
parameter which defines the time an order must be near the price band to trigger an automatic shift for all instruments:
Market
Current parameter value
New parameter value
FX
15 minutes
10 seconds
Securities
15 minutes
5 minutes
Derivatives
15 minutes
5 minutes
amount of shift for the following underlying assets on FX and Derivatives markets:
Market
Underlying
Current shift parameter value
New shift parameter value
Derivatives
Si
0.33
0.22
Eu
0.33
0.22
FX
USD
0.3033
0.2
EUR
0.3033
0.2
maximum quantity of automatic shifts for Brent and Light Sweet Crude oil futures on Derivative market:
Underlying
Futures contract
AutoShiftNumMR
Current value
New value
BR
BRENT oil
2
10
CL
Light Sweet Crude oil
2
10