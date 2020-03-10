Risk parameters change for automatic shifts of price bands on FX, Securities and Derivatives markets

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

CCP NCC sets back standard values starting from 11 March 2020 for:

parameter which defines the time an order must be near the price band to trigger an automatic shift for all instruments:

Market

Current parameter value

New parameter value

FX

15 minutes

10 seconds

Securities

15 minutes

5 minutes

Derivatives

15 minutes

5 minutes

amount of shift for the following underlying assets on FX and Derivatives markets:

Market

Underlying

Current shift parameter value

New shift parameter value

Derivatives

Si

0.33

0.22

Eu

0.33

0.22

FX

USD

0.3033

0.2

EUR

0.3033

0.2

maximum quantity of automatic shifts for Brent and Light Sweet Crude oil futures on Derivative market:

Underlying

Futures contract

AutoShiftNumMR

Current value

New value

BR

BRENT oil

2

10

CL

Light Sweet Crude oil

2

10

